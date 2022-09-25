In pics | 10 must watch movies for entrepreneurs

Updated: 25 Sep 2022

It is not an easy task to be an entrepreneur, who is known for his never-give-up attitude. Here is a list of movies that every entrepreneur must watch

1/10A movie that will help young minds in knowing about Warren Buffett's life is the documentary ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’. The documentary narrates about major events of investor Warren Buffett's life. The movie beautifully showcases his ambitions and covers his journey of becoming one of the richest and most respected men and investors in the world.

2/10The Wolf of Wall Street: Starred by Leonardo De Caprio, the movie is based on the true story of an entrepreneur, Jordan Belfort, Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie shows the rise and fall of the entrepreneur.

3/10This movie needs a special place not only in the movie list of entrepreneurs but in that of everyone. Released in 1991, the movie showcases the rivalry between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates between the period of 1971 – 1997.

4/10The movie is directed by David Fincher and narrates the making of Mark Zuckerberg and how he created Facebook while studying at Harvard. The movie also includes how he came into legal trouble when twin brothers Winklevosses claimed he stole their idea of the social media platform.

5/10At the time when the internet is nothing less than air, Startup.com will tell the young entrepreneur about the rise and fall of internet companies during the dot-com bubble of the mid-1990s. The documentary movie presents the story of GovWorks startup that failed due to mismanagement and internal power struggles.

6/10The movie was released in 2016. It is a biography of American fast-food tycoon Ray Kroc, the main behind the rise of McDonald’s as one of the biggest fast food chains in the world.

7/10Pursuit of Happyness: The movie stars the father-son duo, Will Smith and Jadon Smith as its lead characters. It is based on the true story of entrepreneur Chris Gardner’s life. The movie shows how the protagonist manages to handle his personal life crisis with his professional life's challenges.

8/10The movie is based on the true story of how Oakland A general manager Billy Beane manages to create a successful baseball team by using computer-generated scans to recruit players.

9/10Released in 2002, the American biographical crime comedy-drama movie casts Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead character. Made under the direction of Steven Spielberg, the movie is a comedy drama that showcases the life of a real-life teenage con artist who is able to steal millions from various companies.