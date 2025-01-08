11 chilling photos that show Los Angeles Palisades wildfires burning out of control 11 Photos . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 05:48 PM IST Written By Saurav Mukherjee With hurricane-force winds tore through the region, a ferocious wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb devoured buildings and sparked panicked evacuations as over 200 acres was burning in Pacific Palisades. 1/11A firefighter in front of a burning structure during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on 7 January 2025. 2/11The Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center burns during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California on 7 January 2025. A ferocious wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb devoured buildings and sparked panicked evacuations January 7, as hurricane-force winds tore through the region. 3/11A helicopter drops water around homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on 7 January 2025. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP) 4/11Elderly patients are quickly evacuated into emergency vehicles as embers and flames approach during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California, on 7 January 2025. A ferocious wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb devoured buildings and sparked panicked evacuations January 7, as hurricane-force winds tore through the region. 5/11Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a home on 7 January 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Eric Thayer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 6/11Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 2,900 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second fire has emerged near Eaton Canyon. California. 7/11A home burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on 8 January 2025. 8/11A U.S flag flies as fire engulfs a structure while the Palisades Fire burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, on 7 January 2025. 9/11Firefighters battle flames during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on 7 January 2025. 10/11Elderly patients are quickly evacuated into emergency vehicles as embers and flames approach during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California on 7 January 2025. 11/11According to the latest data on the website of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire), there are currently 35 wildfires and the blaze have burned 3,015 acres of land. Also, a total of 8,587 emergency responses have been recorded by CAL Fire.