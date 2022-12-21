OPEN APP
In pics: 17 cars that may be discontinued in 2023

17 Photos . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 02:19 PM IST Livemint
  • A new set of emission regulations called the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms will set in from April next year in the country. Due to these norms, 17 cars offered by different auto manufacturers may be discontinued from April 2023. Here’s the list
Honda Jazz
Honda City 5th Gen Diesel
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol
Nissan Kicks
Hyundai i20 Diesel
Honda Amaze Diesel
Honda City 4th Gen
Renault Kwid 800
Mahindra Alturas G4
Skoda Superb
Skoda Octavia
Tata Altroz ​​Diesel
Honda WR-V
Hyundai Verna Diesel
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra KUV100
