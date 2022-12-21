In pics: 17 cars that may be discontinued in 2023 17 Photos . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 02:19 PM IST Livemint A new set of emission regulations called the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms will set in from April next year in the country. Due to these norms, 17 cars offered by different auto manufacturers may be discontinued from April 2023. Here’s the list 1/17Honda Jazz 2/17Honda City 5th Gen Diesel 3/17Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 4/17Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol 5/17Nissan Kicks 6/17Hyundai i20 Diesel 7/17Honda Amaze Diesel 8/17Honda City 4th Gen 9/17Renault Kwid 800 10/17Mahindra Alturas G4 11/17Skoda Superb 12/17Skoda Octavia 13/17Tata Altroz Diesel 14/17Honda WR-V 15/17Hyundai Verna Diesel 16/17Mahindra Marazzo 17/17Mahindra KUV100