Home / Photos / In pics: 17 cars that may be discontinued in 2023

17 Photos . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 02:19 PM IST Livemint

  • A new set of emission regulations called the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms will set in from April next year in the country. Due to these norms, 17 cars offered by different auto manufacturers may be discontinued from April 2023. Here’s the list

1/17Honda Jazz
2/17Honda City 5th Gen Diesel
3/17Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
4/17Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol
5/17Nissan Kicks
6/17Hyundai i20 Diesel
7/17Honda Amaze Diesel
8/17Honda City 4th Gen
9/17Renault Kwid 800
10/17Mahindra Alturas G4
11/17Skoda Superb
12/17Skoda Octavia
13/17Tata Altroz ​​Diesel
14/17Honda WR-V
15/17Hyundai Verna Diesel
16/17Mahindra Marazzo
17/17Mahindra KUV100