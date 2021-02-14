OPEN APP

In pics: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan with three new colours, tripper navigation

6 Photos . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:33 PM IST Livemint

The new Himalayan was launched earlier this week. ... more

The new 2021 version of the Himalayan in Pine Green colour
1/6The new 2021 version of the Himalayan in Pine Green colour
The 2021 Himalayan comes with three new colours including a new Pine Green, Granite Black and Mirage Silver. The previous generation colour options will continued to be offered alongside. (In picture: Pine Green colour variant)
2/6The 2021 Himalayan comes with three new colours including a new Pine Green, Granite Black and Mirage Silver. The previous generation colour options will continued to be offered alongside. (In picture: Pine Green colour variant)
In terms of pricing, the bike has received a hike. The new Himalayan is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,01,314 (ex-showroom Chennai) (In pic: Mirage Silver)
3/6In terms of pricing, the bike has received a hike. The new Himalayan is now priced at 2,01,314 (ex-showroom Chennai) (In pic: Mirage Silver)
While the powertrain remains the same, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with new seat, windscreen and rear carrier. (In pic: Granite Black variant)
4/6While the powertrain remains the same, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with new seat, windscreen and rear carrier. (In pic: Granite Black variant)
The new version get the tripper navigation system which will allow users to get turn by turn directions. The pod can be connected to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth. The Tripper navigation pod will be powered Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.
5/6The new version get the tripper navigation system which will allow users to get turn by turn directions. The pod can be connected to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth. The Tripper navigation pod will be powered Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.
The bike comes with a 411cc single-cylinder engine. The engine churns 24.3 bhp of power at 6500 rpm. The bike produces 32Nm of peak torque in the range of 4000 to 4500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox
6/6The bike comes with a 411cc single-cylinder engine. The engine churns 24.3 bhp of power at 6500 rpm. The bike produces 32Nm of peak torque in the range of 4000 to 4500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout