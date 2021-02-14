In pics: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan with three new colours, tripper navigation

6 Photos . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:33 PM IST

Share Via

The new Himalayan was launched earlier this week. ... moreThe new Himalayan was launched earlier this week. The update was first in a series where Royal Enfield will update the existing line-up of bikes with modern features like tripper navigation