In pics: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan with three new colours, tripper navigation

6 Photos . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:33 PM IST

The new Himalayan was launched earlier this week. The update was first in a series where Royal Enfield will update the existing line-up of bikes with modern features like tripper navigation

1/6The new 2021 version of the Himalayan in Pine Green colour

2/6The 2021 Himalayan comes with three new colours including a new Pine Green, Granite Black and Mirage Silver. The previous generation colour options will continued to be offered alongside. (In picture: Pine Green colour variant)

3/6In terms of pricing, the bike has received a hike. The new Himalayan is now priced at ₹ 2,01,314 (ex-showroom Chennai) (In pic: Mirage Silver)

4/6While the powertrain remains the same, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with new seat, windscreen and rear carrier. (In pic: Granite Black variant)

5/6The new version get the tripper navigation system which will allow users to get turn by turn directions. The pod can be connected to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth. The Tripper navigation pod will be powered Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.