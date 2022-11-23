In pics: 2022 Tata Tigor EV with updated features launched in India

OPEN APP
6 Photos . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 04:49 PM IST Livemint
  • Tata Motors has launched its updated Tata Tigor in India. The EV now gets an extended range and premium features. Tata Motors reveals that the 2022 Tigor EV will be sold in four variants which are XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Moreover, the automaker is extending a free of cost feature update to the ongoing Tigor EV owners through a software update.
The 2022 Tigor EV will be sold in four variants which are XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. (Tata Motors)
The 2022 Tigor EV will be sold in four variants which are XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.
Customers will get their EV upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. (Tata Motors)
Customers will get their EV upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit.
Cosmetically, the 2022 updated Tata Tigor gets a new Magnetic Red colour scheme. (Tata Motors)
Cosmetically, the 2022 updated Tata Tigor gets a new Magnetic Red colour scheme.
The interior now gets leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. (Tata Motors)
The interior now gets leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The ARAI-certified range of the updated Tigor EV is rated at 315 km whereas the ongoing Tigor EV was rated at 306 km of driving range. (Tata Motors)
The ARAI-certified range of the updated Tigor EV is rated at 315 km whereas the ongoing Tigor EV was rated at 306 km of driving range.
