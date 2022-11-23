In pics: 2022 Tata Tigor EV with updated features launched in India 6 Photos . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 04:49 PM IST Livemint Tata Motors has launched its updated Tata Tigor in India. The EV now gets an extended range and premium features. Tata Motors reveals that the 2022 Tigor EV will be sold in four variants which are XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Moreover, the automaker is extending a free of cost feature update to the ongoing Tigor EV owners through a software update. 1/6The 2022 Tigor EV will be sold in four variants which are XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. 2/6Customers will get their EV upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. 3/6Cosmetically, the 2022 updated Tata Tigor gets a new Magnetic Red colour scheme. 4/6The interior now gets leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 5/6The ARAI-certified range of the updated Tigor EV is rated at 315 km whereas the ongoing Tigor EV was rated at 306 km of driving range.