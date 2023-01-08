Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: 2023 BMW 7 series debut in India

6 Photos . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 10:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Speaking of powertrains, the latest generation of BMW 7 Series come with 3.0-litre in line six-cylinder petrol 376 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque on the 740i M Sport. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

1/6The 2023 model comes as bolder with a big new kidney grille and split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels and wraparound LED tailights.
2/6The new generation BMW 7 Series comes with a complete overhaul inside the cabin.
3/6The standout feature is the optional 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen with Amazon Fire TV built-in which can flip down from the roof between the front and rear seats.
4/6The latest generation BMW 7 Series is based on the CLAR platform and comes with a significant change in design.
5/6 The new BMW 7 Series has been launched at a starting price of 1.70 crore (ex-showroom).
6/6The car gets 20-inch alloys as standard with the option to upgrade to 21-inch wheels.