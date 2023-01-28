In pics: 2023 BMW X1 launched in India 7 Photos . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:49 PM IST Govind Choudhary BMW is offering five exterior paint schemes which are Alpine White, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (exclusive to M Sport). The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster. 1/7BMW has launched its third generation of the X1 SUV in India available in diesel and petrol variants. The prices begin at ₹45.95 lakh and top up to ₹47.90 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. (BMW) 2/7The deliveries of the X1 sDrive 18d M Sport (diesel) will begin from March this year and for the BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine (petrol), the deliveries will start from June. (BMW) 3/7The 2023 BMW X1 gets a new curved infotainment system and the dashboard now comes with slim AC vents. (BMW) 4/7 At the rear, there are new wraparound LED tail lamps. (BMW) 5/7The bumpers look sportier, the grille is larger, its headlamps are sleeker and the LED DRLs are new. (BMW) 6/7The BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc, four-cylinder, diesel engine. While the BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by a 1,499 cc, three-cylinder, petrol engine. (BMW) 7/7This 2023 SUV is now 53 mm longer, 24 mm wider and 44 mm taller than the ongoing model. (BMW)