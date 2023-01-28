Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: 2023 BMW X1 launched in India

In pics: 2023 BMW X1 launched in India

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:49 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • BMW is offering five exterior paint schemes which are Alpine White, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (exclusive to M Sport). The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.

1/7BMW has launched its third generation of the X1 SUV in India available in diesel and petrol variants. The prices begin at 45.95 lakh and top up to 47.90 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. 
2/7The deliveries of the X1 sDrive 18d M Sport (diesel) will begin from March this year and for the BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine (petrol), the deliveries will start from June. 
3/7The 2023 BMW X1 gets a new curved infotainment system and the dashboard now comes with slim AC vents. 
4/7 At the rear, there are new wraparound LED tail lamps. 
5/7The bumpers look sportier, the grille is larger, its headlamps are sleeker and the LED DRLs are new. 
6/7The BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc, four-cylinder, diesel engine. While the BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by a 1,499 cc, three-cylinder, petrol engine. 
7/7This 2023 SUV is now 53 mm longer, 24 mm wider and 44 mm taller than the ongoing model.