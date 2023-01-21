In pics: 2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike revealed globally 6 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST Livemint The 2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike gets some blacked out elements which are front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust. The new gloss back cast aluminium wheels now measure 18-inches at the back whereas the outgoing version used to use 15-inch ones. 1/6The 2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike gets some blacked out elements which are front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust. 2/6The new gloss back cast aluminium wheels now measure 18-inches at the back whereas the outgoing version used to use 15-inch ones. 3/6The trike gets Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Corning Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System. 4/6The bike also gets an electric reverse gear, a mini-ape handlebar, custom bobtail rear fenders, dual mufflers with slash-down tips and a weather- proof rear trunk which gets a capacity of around 55 litres. 5/6The 2023 Freewheeler gets powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 and it can produce 88 bhp at 4,750 rpm with a peak torque output of 165 Nm. 6/6 The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit.