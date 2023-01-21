In pics: 2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special showcased globally 6 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:22 PM IST Livemint The Harley Davidson has also introduced a TFT display which measures 4-inches in size and is circular in shape to retain the retro look. This TFT screen also gets Bluetooth connectivity which is controlled by buttons on the switchgear. The rider can also give voice commands. 1/6Harley Davidson has taken the wraps off its 2023 Nightster Special globally. (Harley Davidson) 2/6The alloy wheels in the bike are casted with aluminium and the bike gets a tyre pressure monitoring system on offer as well. (Harley Davidson) 3/6The headlamp cowl and decals in the body panels are new. There is also a passenger seat and foot pegs so the pillion can become comfortable. (Harley Davidson) 4/6The 2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special also gets riding modes, cruise control, USB charging port, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, ABS and Traction Control and more. (Harley Davidson) 5/6This bike gets braking duties performed by an axial-mounted four-piston caliper and a 320 mm rotor in the front. At the back, there is a 260 mm rotor with a floating single-piston caliper. (Harley Davidson) 6/6The ergonomics of the Nightster Special are modified as the company has fitted handlebar risers so it is now higher and closer to the rider. (Harley Davidson)