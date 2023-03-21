OPEN APP
In pics: 2023 Hyundai Verna debuts with new looks and upgraded features

5 Photos . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:00 PM IST Govind Choudhary

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has a completely restyled exterior featuring a redesigned radiator grille, reshaped headlamps, and a sleek LED DRL. The grille is flanked by the new headlamps and the LED DRL runs through the width of the car. (Hyundai)
 The new Hyundai Verna offers two 1.5-litre petrol engine options but doesn't come with a diesel engine. (Hyundai)
The new Hyundai Verna, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), boasts a host of tech-driven features, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which provides safety features like Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, and more. (Hyundai)
With its redesign, the new Hyundai Verna rekindles its rivalry with cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. (Hyundai)
The sedan will be offered in nine different colour options. (Hyundai)
