In pics: 2023 Hyundai Verna debuts with new looks and upgraded features

5 Photos . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:00 PM IST

The new Hyundai Verna, priced at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), boasts a host of tech-driven features, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which provides safety features like Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, and more.

1/5The 2023 Hyundai Verna has a completely restyled exterior featuring a redesigned radiator grille, reshaped headlamps, and a sleek LED DRL. The grille is flanked by the new headlamps and the LED DRL runs through the width of the car.

2/5 The new Hyundai Verna offers two 1.5-litre petrol engine options but doesn't come with a diesel engine.

4/5With its redesign, the new Hyundai Verna rekindles its rivalry with cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.