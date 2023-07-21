In pics: 2023 Kia Seltos launched at ₹10.89 lakh! Have a look 7 Photos . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Livemint Kia India has announced the price of its 2023 Kia Setlos today. The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With three powertrain choices and five transmission options, customers can tailor their driving experience to their liking. 1/7Kia India has announced the price of its 2023 Kia Setlos today. The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With three powertrain choices and five transmission options, 2/7The Kia Seltos SUV comes in a total of eight captivating colors, including two dual-tone variations and an exclusive matte graphite variant. 3/7On the exterior, the Seltos facelift features a revamped fascia with a new grille and LED DRLs. The redesigned bumper and new skid plate enhance the SUV's rugged appearance. Additionally, the SUV boasts new LED tail lights and a stylish LED light bar spanning the tailgate. 4/7The Kia Seltos sits on new 18-inch crystal-cut Glossy Black alloy wheels, providing a touch of sophistication to its overall design. The rear bumper now showcases faux dual exhaust tips and faux skid plates, further elevating the SUV's sporty aesthetics. 5/7Inside the cabin, the Seltos facelift offers an impressive 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 6/7The Alexa-powered Kia Smart Home connect feature adds a futuristic touch. Other notable features include a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and an eight-way adjustable driver seat, ensuring comfort and convenience for all occupants. 7/7The three distinct trim options, X-line, GT-line, and Tech line, provide additional customization.