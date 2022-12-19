In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S showcased globally 8 Photos . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 10:53 PM IST Govind Choudhary KTM has showcased its 2023 iteration of the 1290 Super Adventure S, an off-road adventure tourer. It will be available on sale on the global market from January next year. It seems to be highly unlikely that the company will launch the 1290 Super Adventure S in India. This is because the company was absent from the middle-weight segment since it discontinued the 790 Duke. Whereas, it showcased the 1290 Super Duke R and 890 Adventure R at the India Bike Week 2022. 1/8KTM showcased its 2023 iteration of the 1290 Super Adventure S which will be available on sale on the global market from January 2023. (KTM) 2/8KTM has introduced two new colours for this bike which are Orange with black and Orange with grey. (KTM) 3/8This bike retains its V-Twin LC8 which is capable of producing 158 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. (KTM) 4/8The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with a 7-inch TFT screen which runs on a new navigation software. (KTM) 5/8The headlamps of this off-road tourer come in bigger size. (KTM) 6/8It gets split seats, dual-barrel exhaust on the side, full fairing, alloy wheels and a tall windscreen. (KTM) 7/8This TFT screen can be controlled via switchgear mounted on the handlebar. (KTM)