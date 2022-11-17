OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: 2023 Toyota Prius unveiled, gets an illuminated warning system

In pics: 2023 Toyota Prius unveiled, gets an illuminated warning system

6 Photos . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 06:53 PM IST Livemint
  • The car is based on the second generation of the TNGA platform. Notably, the Toyota Prius will be sold with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). The company reveals that the Parallel Hybrid will go on sale by December end this year whereas the Plug-in Hybrid will launch in the spring of 2023.
The Toyota Prius will be sold with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). (Toyota)
1/6The Toyota Prius will be sold with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). (Toyota)
The Prius looks more sharp, modern and borrows some design elements from the Toyota bZ3X electric vehicle. (Toyota)
2/6The Prius looks more sharp, modern and borrows some design elements from the Toyota bZ3X electric vehicle. (Toyota)
There is a new driver’s digital display and a large touchscreen infotainment system. (Toyota)
3/6There is a new driver’s digital display and a large touchscreen infotainment system. (Toyota)
Prius comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof which allows in a lot of light to the cabin. (Toyota)
4/6Prius comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof which allows in a lot of light to the cabin. (Toyota)
The Prius gets a 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system which delivers 223 Ps of maximum power and then there is a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System which produces 193 Ps. (Toyota)
5/6The Prius gets a 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system which delivers 223 Ps of maximum power and then there is a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System which produces 193 Ps. (Toyota)
The rear design of the 2023 Prius gets LED tail lamps placed horizontally and a hatchback design. (Toyota)
6/6The rear design of the 2023 Prius gets LED tail lamps placed horizontally and a hatchback design. (Toyota)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout