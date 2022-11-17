In pics: 2023 Toyota Prius unveiled, gets an illuminated warning system 6 Photos . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 06:53 PM IST Livemint The car is based on the second generation of the TNGA platform. Notably, the Toyota Prius will be sold with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). The company reveals that the Parallel Hybrid will go on sale by December end this year whereas the Plug-in Hybrid will launch in the spring of 2023. 1/6The Toyota Prius will be sold with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). (Toyota) 2/6The Prius looks more sharp, modern and borrows some design elements from the Toyota bZ3X electric vehicle. (Toyota) 3/6There is a new driver’s digital display and a large touchscreen infotainment system. (Toyota) 4/6Prius comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof which allows in a lot of light to the cabin. (Toyota) 5/6The Prius gets a 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system which delivers 223 Ps of maximum power and then there is a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System which produces 193 Ps. (Toyota) 6/6The rear design of the 2023 Prius gets LED tail lamps placed horizontally and a hatchback design. (Toyota)