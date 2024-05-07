In pics: 2024 iPad Pro to Pencil Pro, everything announced at Apple Let Loose Event 2024 5 Photos . Updated: 07 May 2024, 11:05 PM IST Livemint At Let Loose Event 2024, Apple launched a new iPad Pro with the M4 chip and Liquid Ultra Retina OLED display, an updated iPad Air with the M2 chip and two size options, a redesigned Magic Keyboard, and an advanced Apple Pencil Pro with gesture-based features. 1/5The 2024 iPad Air now offers 11-inch and 13-inch options with the M2 chip, increased 128GB base storage, and a landscape-edge front-facing camera, starting at $599 in the U.S. and Rs. 59,900 in India. (Apple) 2/5The 2024 iPad Pro has been significantly redesigned with a slimmer build, new OLED ‘Liquid Ultra Retina’ display, and M4 chip, offering enhanced performance, a 12MP front-facing camera with Face ID, and Adaptive Flash for document scanning. (Apple) 3/5Apple also introduced a redesigned Magic Keyboard, thinner and more functional than its predecessor and it reinforces the iPad Pro's transformation into a 2-in-1 laptop. (Apple) 4/5Apple also announced the Apple Pencil Pro, a new stylus with advanced sensors that offer greater accuracy and new gesture-based functionality. (Apple) 5/5The Pencil Pro allows users to squeeze the tip near the display to bring up a radial menu, offering quick access to brush tips in apps like Photoshop. (Apple)