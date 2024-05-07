Hello User
Business News/ Photos / In pics: 2024 iPad Pro to Pencil Pro, everything announced at Apple Let Loose Event 2024

In pics: 2024 iPad Pro to Pencil Pro, everything announced at Apple Let Loose Event 2024

5 Photos . Updated: 07 May 2024, 11:05 PM IST Livemint

  • At Let Loose Event 2024, Apple launched a new iPad Pro with the M4 chip and Liquid Ultra Retina OLED display, an updated iPad Air with the M2 chip and two size options, a redesigned Magic Keyboard, and an advanced Apple Pencil Pro with gesture-based features.

1/5The 2024 iPad Air now offers 11-inch and 13-inch options with the M2 chip, increased 128GB base storage, and a landscape-edge front-facing camera, starting at $599 in the U.S. and Rs. 59,900 in India.

2/5The 2024 iPad Pro has been significantly redesigned with a slimmer build, new OLED ‘Liquid Ultra Retina’ display, and M4 chip, offering enhanced performance, a 12MP front-facing camera with Face ID, and Adaptive Flash for document scanning.

3/5Apple also introduced a redesigned Magic Keyboard, thinner and more functional than its predecessor and it reinforces the iPad Pro's transformation into a 2-in-1 laptop.

4/5Apple also announced the Apple Pencil Pro, a new stylus with advanced sensors that offer greater accuracy and new gesture-based functionality. 

5/5The Pencil Pro allows users to squeeze the tip near the display to bring up a radial menu, offering quick access to brush tips in apps like Photoshop.

