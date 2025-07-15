Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 15 2025 15:52:47
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,995.30 0.62%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,430.90 0.57%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,584.80 0.91%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,484.90 0.02%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 342.00 0.01%
Business News/ Photos / In pics | 24-foot bronze statue unveiled in honour of Sofia Vergara, 53, in Colombia

In pics | 24-foot bronze statue unveiled in honour of Sofia Vergara, 53, in Colombia

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 09:10 PM IST Livemint

A 24-foot bronze statue of Sofía Vergara has been unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. The *Modern Family* star, 53, shared a glimpse of the statue on Instagram and thanked her hometown with a heartfelt message written in Spanish.

A woman takes pictures of a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Vanexa Romero / AFP) (AFP)

1/5A woman takes pictures of a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Vanexa Romero / AFP) (AFP)

People pose for a selfie with a sculpture Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla.  (AFP)

2/5People pose for a selfie with a sculpture Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla.  (AFP)

A man reads a plaque next to a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla. (AFP)

3/5A man reads a plaque next to a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla. (AFP)

Detail of a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara. (AFP)

4/5Detail of a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara. (AFP)

US and Colombian actress Sofia Vergara (C) walks in the pit lane at the Circuit de Monaco. (AFP)

5/5US and Colombian actress Sofia Vergara (C) walks in the pit lane at the Circuit de Monaco. (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue