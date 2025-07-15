In pics | 24-foot bronze statue unveiled in honour of Sofia Vergara, 53, in Colombia

Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 09:10 PM IST

A 24-foot bronze statue of Sofía Vergara has been unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. The *Modern Family* star, 53, shared a glimpse of the statue on Instagram and thanked her hometown with a heartfelt message written in Spanish.

1/5A woman takes pictures of a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Vanexa Romero / AFP) (AFP)

2/5People pose for a selfie with a sculpture Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla. (AFP)

3/5A man reads a plaque next to a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Malecon in Barranquilla. (AFP)

4/5Detail of a sculpture of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara. (AFP)