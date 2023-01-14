In pics: 5 Big cars showcased by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023 5 Photos . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 05:09 PM IST Livemint Tata Sierra EV concept ecompasses modern and futuristic design elements. Tata Harrier EV is a fully-electric three row SUV expected to be launched by 2025. Tata Punch CNG will churn out 77 hp and offer 97 Nm of torque. 1/5Tata Sierra EV concept ecompasses modern and futuristic design elements. (TATA MOTORS) 2/5Tata Harrier EV is a fully-electric three row SUV expected to be launched by 2025. (TATA MOTORS) 3/5Tata Punch CNG will churn out 77 hp and offer 97 Nm of torque. (TATA MOTORS) 4/5Tata Altroz CNG offers the same dual-CNG cylinder like Punch CNG and does well with numbers. (RushLane) 5/5Tata Curvv ICE version was showcased at the event with the engine under the hood. (HT AUTO)