In pics: 5 Big cars showcased by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 05:09 PM IST Livemint
  • Tata Sierra EV concept ecompasses modern and futuristic design elements. 
  • Tata Harrier EV is a fully-electric three row SUV expected to be launched by 2025.
  •  Tata Punch CNG will churn out 77 hp and offer 97 Nm of torque.
