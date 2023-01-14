Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: 5 Big cars showcased by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023

In pics: 5 Big cars showcased by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 05:09 PM IST Livemint

1/5Tata Sierra EV concept ecompasses modern and futuristic design elements.
2/5Tata Harrier EV is a fully-electric three row SUV expected to be launched by 2025.
3/5Tata Punch CNG will churn out 77 hp and offer 97 Nm of torque.
4/5Tata Altroz CNG offers the same dual-CNG cylinder like Punch CNG and does well with numbers. 
5/5Tata Curvv ICE version was showcased at the event with the engine under the hood. 