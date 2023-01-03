OPEN APP
In pics: 5 Electric cars expected to launch in January 2023

6 Photos . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 08:59 PM IST Livemint
  • BMW is all set to launch its new i7 electric sedan on January 07. It is promised to come with a claimed range of 625 kms on a single charge.
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second EV from the Korean carmaker in India. It is promised to provide a claimed range of 631 kms on a single charge.
BMW is all set to launch its new i7 electric sedan on January 07. It is promised to come with a claimed range of 625 kms on a single charge.  (BMW)
BMW is all set to launch its new i7 electric sedan on January 07. It is promised to come with a claimed range of 625 kms on a single charge.  (BMW)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second EV from the Korean carmaker in India. It is promised to provide a claimed range of 631 kms on a single charge.  (Hyundai)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second EV from the Korean carmaker in India. It is promised to provide a claimed range of 631 kms on a single charge.  (Hyundai)
Mahindra XUV400 is the second made in India EV after Tata Nexon EV. It promises to run 456 kms on a single charge.  (Mahindra)
Mahindra XUV400 is the second made in India EV after Tata Nexon EV. It promises to run 456 kms on a single charge.  (Mahindra)
The MG Air is likely to be India's most affordable EV. (HT Auto)
The MG Air is likely to be India's most affordable EV. (HT Auto)
The Citroen eC3 will be based on its C3 micros SUV and likely to come with a battery capacity of 30kWh.  (Twitter/PowerDrift)
The Citroen eC3 will be based on its C3 micros SUV and likely to come with a battery capacity of 30kWh.  (Twitter/PowerDrift)
