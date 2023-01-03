Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: 5 Electric cars expected to launch in January 2023

Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 08:59 PM IST

1/6BMW is all set to launch its new i7 electric sedan on January 07. It is promised to come with a claimed range of 625 kms on a single charge. 
2/6Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second EV from the Korean carmaker in India. It is promised to provide a claimed range of 631 kms on a single charge. 
3/6Mahindra XUV400 is the second made in India EV after Tata Nexon EV. It promises to run 456 kms on a single charge. 
4/6The MG Air is likely to be India's most affordable EV.
5/6The Citroen eC3 will be based on its C3 micros SUV and likely to come with a battery capacity of 30kWh. 