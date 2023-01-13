OPEN APP
In pics: 5 electric vehicle showcased at Auto Expo 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 03:57 PM IST Neha Saini
  • At the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023, auto manufacturing brands like Hyundai, Tata and others announced premium electric vehicles (EVs). Let’s take a look
Maruti Suzuki EVX | It can offer up to 550km of driving range on a single charge. It is slated to hit the market by 2025.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV | Coming at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV comes with 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS) and other safety features
MG4 EV | The EV boasts of ADAS suite features and has a delivery range of 452 km. 
Tata Harrier EV | Likely to be launched in 2025, Tata Harrier EV comes equipped with dual electric motor setup.
Tata Sierra EV | The electric vehicle draws inspiration from the original Sierra that was unveiled in 1991.
