OPEN APP

In pics | 5 high paying dividend stocks that you should know

5 Photos . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 09:56 AM IST Livemint

Festivals are not the only highlight of October as... more

Jai Corp Ltd has announced a 50 per cent dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22. As the company has already fixed record date for dividend payment on 21 October 2022, the ex-dividend of the company stock will be traded on 20 October. (Jai Corp)
1/5Jai Corp Ltd has announced a 50 per cent dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22. As the company has already fixed record date for dividend payment on 21 October 2022, the ex-dividend of the company stock will be traded on 20 October. (Jai Corp)
On the basis of AsianPaints' recent exchange filing, it can be said the company share will trade ex-dividend on 31 October, as it has fixed the record date for payment of interim dividend as 1 November 2022 (Asian Paints/Facebook)
2/5On the basis of AsianPaints' recent exchange filing, it can be said the company share will trade ex-dividend on 31 October, as it has fixed the record date for payment of interim dividend as 1 November 2022 (Asian Paints/Facebook)
ICICI Securities is yet to conduct the meeting of its Board of Directors, however, on the basis of the brokerage company's recent exchange filing it can be said that ICICI Securities shares will trade ex-dividend this on 31 October 2022. (Twitter)
3/5ICICI Securities is yet to conduct the meeting of its Board of Directors, however, on the basis of the brokerage company's recent exchange filing it can be said that ICICI Securities shares will trade ex-dividend this on 31 October 2022. (Twitter)
Shareholders of ICICI Lombard can get the ex-dividend on 27 October, as the company has fixed 28 October 2022 as record date for dividend payment. As of now, the company has not announced the quantity of interim dividend yet, (Forbes)
4/5Shareholders of ICICI Lombard can get the ex-dividend on 27 October, as the company has fixed 28 October 2022 as record date for dividend payment. As of now, the company has not announced the quantity of interim dividend yet, (Forbes)
The company has confirmed that its record date for divident payment on 21 October 2022. Hence, its stock will trade ex-dividend on 20 October 2022. However, there is no information about the amount of dividend that would be given to the shareholders.  (AngelOne)
5/5The company has confirmed that its record date for divident payment on 21 October 2022. Hence, its stock will trade ex-dividend on 20 October 2022. However, there is no information about the amount of dividend that would be given to the shareholders.  (AngelOne)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout