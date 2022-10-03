In pics | 5 high paying dividend stocks that you should know

Festivals are not the only highlight of October as it also marks the beginning of the result season for investors. Many companies have already announced their dividends. Take a look at the 5 dividend paying companies that are going to trade ex-dividend this month

1/5Jai Corp Ltd has announced a 50 per cent dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22. As the company has already fixed record date for dividend payment on 21 October 2022, the ex-dividend of the company stock will be traded on 20 October.

2/5On the basis of AsianPaints' recent exchange filing, it can be said the company share will trade ex-dividend on 31 October, as it has fixed the record date for payment of interim dividend as 1 November 2022

3/5ICICI Securities is yet to conduct the meeting of its Board of Directors, however, on the basis of the brokerage company's recent exchange filing it can be said that ICICI Securities shares will trade ex-dividend this on 31 October 2022.

4/5Shareholders of ICICI Lombard can get the ex-dividend on 27 October, as the company has fixed 28 October 2022 as record date for dividend payment. As of now, the company has not announced the quantity of interim dividend yet,