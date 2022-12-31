In pics: 5 most popular SUVs of 2022 6 Photos . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 10:51 PM IST Livemint The Tata Punch was launched in 2021. Between January and November, Tata Motors have sold 1,19,309 units of the SUV. Interestingly, this car is close enough to Nexon in the race to be the country’s best selling SUV of 2023. Tata Motors recently launched the Punch’s Camo special edition SUV in India.Maruti Brezza was launched after replacing the old Vitara Brezza this year. The automaker has sold 1,19,363 units of the SUV and managed to stay in the competition. 1/6Tata Motors have sold 1,56,225 units of Nexon. With almost 14,000 sold every month, Nexon is on the track to end the year as India’s best selling SUV. 2/6Hyundai Creta managed to win hearts in the country despite strong competition and the automaker sold 1,30,690 units of SUV between January to November. 3/6Maruti Brezza was launched after replacing the old Vitara Brezza this year. The automaker has sold 1,19,363 units of the SUV and managed to stay in the competition. 4/6The Tata Punch was launched in 2021. Between January and November, Tata Motors have sold 1,19,309 units of the SUV. 5/6Hyundai Motor has sold 1,12,418 units of these SUVs in India till November this year.