Business News/ Photos / In Pics | 5 tips to stay safe amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

In Pics | 5 tips to stay safe amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

7 Photos . Updated: 29 May 2025, 02:08 PM IST Livemint

India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases across states, particularly driven by Omicron variants. Here's our guide to stay safe amid rising cases across the country.

1/7India is experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in various states, largely attributed to sub-lineages of the Omicron variant. Although the overall severity is still relatively mild, health officials are emphasising the need for caution, particularly among at-risk groups.  (HT_PRINT)

2/7According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are over 1,010 active COVID-19 cases in India, with the majority of cases reported from Maharashtra and Kerala. In light of the rising cases, here is a comprehensive guide on precautions to take to avoid the risks of contracting COVID-19. (Hindustan Times)

3/7The World Health Organisation urged people to clean their hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. (Pexels)

4/7Clean and disinfect surfaces or products frequently, especially those exposed to public places.  (Pexels)

5/7To remain safe amid COVID-19, it is essential to maintain physical distance and practice social distancing. Avoid crowded gatherings and  stay at home whenever possible. (Pexels)

6/7If you experience a fever, cough, or any other respiratory issues, seek medical attention immediately. Before consuming any medicines, contact trusted medical professionals. (Pexels)

7/7Use a well-fitting mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin. Wash your hands before putting on the mask, after removing it, and whenever you touch it. (Pexels)

