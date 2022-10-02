In Pics: 5G Launch event uncovered 9 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:27 AM IST Livemint Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services ... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India at the 6th Mobile Congress on Saturday 1/9Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones in the country, (PTI) 2/9The three major telecom operators of the country i.e. Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea demonstrated the potential of 5G technology in front of the Prime Minister (ANI) 3/95G or the fifth generation of mobile networks promises faster internet speeds with peak speeds of around 10gbps (Bloomberg) 4/9Prime Minister Narendra Modi test drove a car in Europe remotely from the national capital using India’s 5G technology during the inauguration at the 6th Mobile congress (ANI) 5/9Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel, Kumar Mangalam Birla (pic above) of Vodafone Idea along with telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the event (Bloomberg) 6/9Airtel is launching its 5G service in 8 cities including New Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru along with 4 other cities whose names have not been revealed yet.It will cover all urban areas by March 2023 and the entire country by March 2024 (Sanjay Sharma) 7/9Earlier in the year, India's biggest spectrum auction received ₹1.5 lakh crore of bids with Reliance Jio securing almost half of all the airwaves sold with a ₹88,078 crore (PTI) 8/9The 5G technology can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others (PTI) 9/9Jio also plans to start giving 5G experience in 8 major cities by Diwali and cover the country by December 2023 (PTI)