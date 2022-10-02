OPEN APP

In Pics: 5G Launch event uncovered

9 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:27 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services ... more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones in the country, (PTI)
The three major telecom operators of the country i.e. Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea demonstrated the potential of 5G technology in front of the Prime Minister (ANI)
5G or the fifth generation of mobile networks promises faster internet speeds with peak speeds of around 10gbps (Bloomberg)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi test drove a car in Europe remotely from the national capital using India’s 5G technology during the inauguration at the 6th Mobile congress (ANI)
Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel, Kumar Mangalam Birla (pic above) of Vodafone Idea along with telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the event (Bloomberg)
Airtel is launching its 5G service in 8 cities including New Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru along with 4 other cities whose names have not been revealed yet.It will cover all urban areas by March 2023 and the entire country by March 2024 (Sanjay Sharma)
Earlier in the year, India's biggest spectrum auction received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh crore of bids with Reliance Jio securing almost half of all the airwaves sold with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,078 crore (PTI)
The 5G technology can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others (PTI)
Jio also plans to start giving 5G experience in 8 major cities by Diwali and cover the country by December 2023 (PTI)
