In pics: A glimpse into the 2001 Gujarat earthquake memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Smriti Van Memorial in Kutch, Gujarat on Sunday. The memorial showcases the resilience of the people of Gujarat and their story of resurgence after the earthquake in 2001. Take a look of museum here 1/10Spread over 470 acres of land on Bhujiyo Hill, the grand structure is one of its kind museum in the country that brings out the reminiscence of the pain of thousands of people who lost their loved ones in Gujarat earthquake in 2001 (ANI) 2/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Smriti Van Memorial in Kutch on 28 August, during his two day visit to Gujarat. He was accompanied by along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (ANI/ PIB) 3/10After inauguration the Prime Minister took a tour of the whole Smriti Van museum, and also witnessed the facilities available for the tourists (ANI/ PIB) 4/10On January 26, 2001, around 30,000 people lost their lives and and over 400,000 homes were destroyed when an earthquake of 6.9 Richter scale in Gujarat came, crushing down everything. (ANI) 5/10From digital interactive to hologram techniques, the memorial has used different techniques to present information related to the state topography, its history, and about the natural calamity earthquake (ANI) 6/10The memorial dedicated to the people who lost their lives during earthquake also carries their name. More than 100 families of the deceased were also invited during the inauguration (ANI) 7/10Apart from presenting the resurgence of people affected from earthquake in Gujarat, the Memorial will also help the visitors in understanding the process of earthquake occurrence, scientific reasons, and other necessary details in the section. (ANI) 8/10The memorial also has its own Smriti Van Earthquake Musuem, which presents the success stories of the revival of the state after earthquake. (ANI) 9/10The memorial also showcases the traditional culture of the people of Gujarat. (ANI) 10/10Along with the Smriti Van Memorial, PM also inaugurated Veer Balak Memorial in Anjar Town in Kutch. During January 26, 2001, earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch