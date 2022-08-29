In pics: A glimpse into the 2001 Gujarat earthquake memorial

10 Photos . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Share Via

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Smriti Va... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Smriti Van Memorial in Kutch, Gujarat on Sunday. The memorial showcases the resilience of the people of Gujarat and their story of resurgence after the earthquake in 2001. Take a look of museum here