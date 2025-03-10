In pics: A glimpse of Shivan & Narresh’s skiwear collection at the ‘obscene’ Gulmarg Fashion Show amid Ramadan outrage

Shivan & Narresh marked 15 years in the business with a Gulmarg fashion show on March 7, 2025. While the runway featured striking designs set against a breathtaking snowy backdrop, the event sparked debate due to its timing during Ramzan. Here’s a glimpse of the outfits featured on the runway.

1/7The snow-covered peaks of Gulmarg set the stage for a striking display of high-fashion skiwear as Shivan & Narresh celebrated their 15th anniversary in style. (X)

2/7One look from the collection embraced a relaxed, breezy style with a minimalist approach, blending lightweight pieces that hinted at resort elegance. (X)

3/7The runway presented a mix of bold and understated looks, reflecting the evolving landscape of ski and resort wear. (X)

4/7The collection included several sleek, form-fitting pieces that skipped traditional layering, focusing instead on precision tailoring and smooth, structured designs. These outfits offered a fresh twist on winter fashion. (X)

5/7As the event unfolded, a selection of statement outerwear and winter gear took centre stage, offering a peek at the brand’s approach to skiwear. (X)

6/7This bold runway look brought an unexpected take on winter fashion, pushing the boundaries of skiwear styling. (X)