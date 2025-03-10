Explore
Business News/ Photos / In pics: A glimpse of Shivan & Narresh’s skiwear collection at the ‘obscene’ Gulmarg Fashion Show amid Ramadan outrage

In pics: A glimpse of Shivan & Narresh’s skiwear collection at the ‘obscene’ Gulmarg Fashion Show amid Ramadan outrage

7 Photos . Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 05:19 PM IST Diya Madan

Shivan & Narresh marked 15 years in the business with a Gulmarg fashion show on March 7, 2025. While the runway featured striking designs set against a breathtaking snowy backdrop, the event sparked debate due to its timing during Ramzan. Here’s a glimpse of the outfits featured on the runway.

The snow-covered peaks of Gulmarg set the stage for a striking display of high-fashion skiwear as Shivan & Narresh celebrated their 15th anniversary in style. (X)

One look from the collection embraced a relaxed, breezy style with a minimalist approach, blending lightweight pieces that hinted at resort elegance. (X)

The runway presented a mix of bold and understated looks, reflecting the evolving landscape of ski and resort wear. (X)

The collection included several sleek, form-fitting pieces that skipped traditional layering, focusing instead on precision tailoring and smooth, structured designs. These outfits offered a fresh twist on winter fashion. (X)

As the event unfolded, a selection of statement outerwear and winter gear took centre stage, offering a peek at the brand’s approach to skiwear. (X)

This bold runway look brought an unexpected take on winter fashion, pushing the boundaries of skiwear styling. (X)

While the collection turned heads with its contemporary designs, the show also drew criticism for its timing, sparking discussions beyond the world of fashion. (X)

