In Pics | A look at how Malayali community across India celebrate Onam

10 Photos . Updated: 03 Sept 2025, 02:56 pm IST

With Kerala gearing up week-long Onam celebrations, festivities began in and around the state. The festival is being marked not only across the state, but also by Kerala people living around the world.

1/10People from the Malayali community prepare a 'Pookalam' ahead of the Onam festival celebrations, in Bhopal, Onam is an annual harvest and Hindu cultural festival celebrated mostly by the people of Kerala.

2/10Artists dressed in traditional attire perform Kathakali dance during Onam celebrations at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (unseen), in New Delhi. Onam is traditionally associated with the legend of the benevolent Asura King Mahabali, who once ruled Kerala, returning each year to visit his people.

3/10Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar during the Onam festival celebrations at the police headquarters, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

4/10Women of the Malayalee community perform at a cultural event during Onam festival celebrations, organised by United Malayalee Association in Bhopal on Sunday.

5/10A 60-feet 'pookalam' made as part of Onam festival celebrations at Vadakkumnathan Temple, in Thrissur, Kerala on Tuesday,

6/10Thiruvananthapuram: A security guard passes by an illustration of King Mahabali at a shop amid preparations for the Onam festival, in Thiruvananthapuram,

7/10Artistes perform 'Pulikali', a traditional art form of Kerala, as part of Onam festival celebrations, in Kozhikode.

8/10A man dressed as King Mahabali serves 'Onam Sadya', a traditional feast served on a banana leaf, to police personnel ahead of the Onam festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

9/10Employees of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation dance during Onam festival celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.