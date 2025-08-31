Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics | A look at PM Modi's bilateral talks with Xi Jinping amid easing tensions

In Pics | A look at PM Modi's bilateral talks with Xi Jinping amid easing tensions

7 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting in Tianjin on Sunday, August 31, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral meetings in Tianjin, China, on Sunday. The talks come amid steep tariff imposed by the Trump administration. (PMO)

1/7Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral meetings in Tianjin, China, on Sunday. The talks come amid steep tariff imposed by the Trump administration. (PMO)

PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. This is his first visit to China in seven years. (PMO)

2/7PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. This is his first visit to China in seven years. (PMO)

During the bilateral talks, PM Modi announced the resumption of direct flights between India and China, which was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. (HT_PRINT)

3/7During the bilateral talks, PM Modi announced the resumption of direct flights between India and China, which was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. (HT_PRINT)

Last year, Xi and Modi met in Kazan at the BRICS summit, ending a four-year deadlock in their bilateral relations driven by military tensions in Eastern Ladakh. (DD Grab)

4/7Last year, Xi and Modi met in Kazan at the BRICS summit, ending a four-year deadlock in their bilateral relations driven by military tensions in Eastern Ladakh. (DD Grab)

Xi expressed that it is the ‘right choice’ for both nations to be friends, emphasising their shared historical and cultural bonds. He also noted that the partnership between the ‘dragon and elephant’ fosters mutual success, ANI reported.  (PMO)

5/7Xi expressed that it is the ‘right choice’ for both nations to be friends, emphasising their shared historical and cultural bonds. He also noted that the partnership between the ‘dragon and elephant’ fosters mutual success, ANI reported.  (PMO)

Highlighting the significance of the bilateral trade ties, PM Modi said, 'The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.' (PMO)

6/7Highlighting the significance of the bilateral trade ties, PM Modi said, 'The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.' (PMO)

The recent bilateral talks occurred as the relationship between Delhi and Beijing has improved amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Relations hit their lowest point in June 2020 after deadly border clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley along Line of Control. (VIA REUTERS)

7/7The recent bilateral talks occurred as the relationship between Delhi and Beijing has improved amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Relations hit their lowest point in June 2020 after deadly border clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley along Line of Control. (VIA REUTERS)

