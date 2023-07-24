In Pics: A look at the magnificent ITPO complex set to be inaugurated on July 26

6 Photos . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Share Via

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugura... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation's (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan. The complex will host G20 leaders later in the year.

1/6The redeveloped ITPO complex which will host the G20 leaders meeting in September, is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 26, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, July 23, 2023

2/6The complex is likely to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on July 26. (HT_PRINT)

3/6A 7,000 seating capacity convention centre has been developed on level 3 of the complex. There IECC also boasts of an amphitheatre with a 3,000 people seating capacity.

4/6ITPO is a body under the commerce ministry which runs the exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan and is also entrusted with the development of IECC.

5/6The new complex will have a campus area of around 123 acres and will act as one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destinations in the country.