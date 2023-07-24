comScore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: A look at the magnificent ITPO complex set to be inaugurated on July 26

In Pics: A look at the magnificent ITPO complex set to be inaugurated on July 26

6 Photos . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugura... more

1/6The redeveloped ITPO complex which will host the G20 leaders meeting in September, is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 26, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, July 23, 2023
2/6The complex is likely to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on July 26. (HT_PRINT)
3/6A 7,000 seating capacity convention centre has been developed on level 3 of the complex. There IECC also boasts of an amphitheatre with a 3,000 people seating capacity.
4/6ITPO is a body under the commerce ministry which runs the exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan and is also entrusted with the development of IECC.
5/6The new complex will have a campus area of around 123 acres and will act as one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destinations in the country. 
6/6India has been presiding over the G20 since December 1, 2022 and a number and the G20 leaders summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 this year. The national capital is also getting a facelift for the mega event.  (ANI)
