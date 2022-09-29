In pics: Ahmedabad gears up for 36th National Games 7 Photos . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 01:48 PM IST Livemint The 36th national games would be the biggest ever ... moreThe 36th national games would be the biggest ever National Games with nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials participating in the mega event 1/7Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at a ceremony in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium today (PTI) 2/7This is the first time National Games are being held in Gujarat (PTI) 3/7It will also be the biggest National Games ever with nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports discipline (AFP) 4/7The National Games will be organised in a total of six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar 5/7Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the National Games at around 7 pm today in the presence of other dignitaries including Sports Minister Anurag Thakur 6/7The National Games are being organised from 29th September to 12th October 7/7Gujarat seems all set to host the National Games with drone shows being organised in the anticipation of the mega event slated for today