In pics: Ahmedabad gears up for 36th National Games

7 Photos . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 01:48 PM IST Livemint

The 36th national games would be the biggest ever ... more

1/7Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at a ceremony in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium today (PTI)
2/7This is the first time National Games are being held in Gujarat (PTI)
3/7It will also be the biggest National Games ever with nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports discipline (AFP)
4/7The National Games will be organised in a total of six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar
5/7Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the National Games at around 7 pm today in the presence of other dignitaries including Sports Minister Anurag Thakur 
6/7The National Games are being organised from 29th September to 12th October
7/7Gujarat seems all set to host the National Games with drone shows being organised in the anticipation of the mega event slated for today
