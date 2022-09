In pics: Ahmedabad gears up for 36th National Games

The 36th national games would be the biggest ever National Games with nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials participating in the mega event

1/7Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at a ceremony in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium today

2/7This is the first time National Games are being held in Gujarat

3/7It will also be the biggest National Games ever with nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports discipline

4/7The National Games will be organised in a total of six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar

5/7Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the National Games at around 7 pm today in the presence of other dignitaries including Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

6/7The National Games are being organised from 29th September to 12th October