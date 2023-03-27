In pics: Air India acquires new aircraft after 16 years 6 Photos . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM IST Shweta Birendra Shukla Air India, which is owned by the Tata Group, has f... moreAir India, which is owned by the Tata Group, has flown its first Airbus 321neo. On Saturday, the aircraft with the registration number VT-RTD took off from Hamburg, Germany for New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. 1/6This is for the first time that Air India has received delivery of a single-aisle airliner after its acquisition by Tata Group. (Twitter/Air India) 2/6Air India has committed to placing orders for 250 Airbus aircraft in order to enhance its domestic and international operations. (Twitter/Air India) 3/6The longest member of Airbus' best-selling single-aisle A320 family, the A321neo can accommodate 180 to 220 passengers in a typical two-class configuration and up to 244 in a higher-density configuration. (Twitter/Air India) 4/6The narrow body aircraft will be deployed on the domestic routes and will join the existing fleet of Airbus A320, A320neo and A321neo (Twiiter/Air India) 5/6Air India, earlier under the ownership of the government, had not any acquired new aircrafts for more than 16 years (Twitter/Airbus) 6/6Air India has also placed an order of 220 planes with Boeing, including both wide and narrow body planes. (Mint)