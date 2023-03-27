OPEN APP
In pics: Air India acquires new aircraft after 16 years

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM IST Shweta Birendra Shukla

This is for the first time that Air India has received delivery of a single-aisle airliner after its acquisition by Tata Group. (Twitter/Air India)
Air India has committed to placing orders for 250 Airbus aircraft in order to enhance its domestic and international operations. (Twitter/Air India)
The longest member of Airbus' best-selling single-aisle A320 family, the A321neo can accommodate 180 to 220 passengers in a typical two-class configuration and up to 244 in a higher-density configuration. (Twitter/Air India)
The narrow body aircraft will be deployed on the domestic routes and will join the existing fleet of Airbus A320, A320neo and A321neo (Twiiter/Air India)
Air India, earlier under the ownership of the government, had not any acquired new aircrafts for more than 16 years (Twitter/Airbus)
Air India has also placed an order of 220 planes with Boeing, including both wide and narrow body planes. (Mint)
