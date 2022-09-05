In pics: All about Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons head who died in a car crash

Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Cyrus Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his car and the deadly accident took place after his car hit a divider

1/9Mistry was born to a Parsi family in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra, the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash. Both his parents belong to the Zoroastrian faith and have roots in India.

2/9Mistry was educated at the prestigious Cathedral & John Connon School in South Mumbai. He studied at Imperial College London and was awarded a Bachelor of Engineering in civil engineering from the University of London in 1990. He later studied at London Business School and was awarded International Executive Masters in management from the University of London in 1996.

3/9Mistry joined the board of Tata Sons on 1 September 2006, a year after his father retired from it. He served as a Director of Tata Elxsi Limited, from 24 September 1990 to 26 October 2009 and was a Director of Tata Power Co. Ltd until 18 September 2006.

4/9In 2013, Mistry was appointed the chairman of Tata Sons. In addition, he was also chairman of all major Tata companies including Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Teleservices, Indian Hotels, Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals.

5/9The Tata Sons Board voted to remove Mistry from the Chairmanship of Tata Sons on 24 October 2016. In July 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), issued a verdict in favor of Tata Sons on charges of mismanagement leveled by Mistry in 2016, two months following his ousting as chairman, through a vote of no confidence.

6/9Cyrus Mistry had challenged his removal as Tata Sons chairman, accusing the board of mismanagement and of oppressing minority shareholders. In 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal rejected his petition, but that decision was overturned by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in 2019.

7/9Mistry was married to Rohiqa Chagla, daughter of lawyer Iqbal Chagla and granddaughter of jurist M.C. Chagla. Iqbal Chagla has strategized the course of action for Cyrus Mistry in the legal battle against Tata Sons.

8/9In 2013 an article published in The Economist categorized him as ‘the most important industrialist in both India and Britain.’During his death, he owned 26$ billion worth.