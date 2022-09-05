In pics: All about Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi 10 Photos . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 11:26 AM IST Livemint Myanmar's 77-year old deposed democratic leader Au... moreMyanmar's 77-year old deposed democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been found guilty of election fraud, condemning her to three years in jail . With her past convictions, she's currently been condemned to 20 years detainment. The charges against her have been decried as politically motivated. 1/10Aung San Suu Kyi is a Burmese politician, diplomat, author, and a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She is the youngest daughter of Aung San, Father of the Nation of modern-day Myanmar, and Khin Kyi. (Photo: Reuters) 2/10Aung Sang Suu Kyi was an embodiment of hope to the people of Myanmar as she played a vital role in Myanmar's transition from military junta to partial democracy in the 2010s. (AP) 3/10Aung San Suu Kyi served as State Counsellor of Myanmar (equivalent to a prime minister) and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2016 to 2021. She has served as the chairperson of the National League for Democracy (NLD) since 2011, having been the general secretary from 1988 to 2011. (AFP) 4/10 Aung San Suu Kyi rose to fame in the 8888 Uprising of 8 August 1988 and turned into the General Secretary of the NLD, which she had recently framed with the assistance of a few resigned armed force generals who criticised the military junta. 5/10She had been detained for almost 15 years and remained under house arrest from years between 1989 to 2010, becoming one of the world's most prominent political prisoners. (Reuters) 6/10 In 1999, Time magazine named her one of the Children of Gandhi and his spiritual heir to nonviolence. (Reuters) 7/10In the 2015 decisions, her party won a landside triumph, taking 86% of the seats in the Assembly of the Union. However, she was restricted from turning into the president. later, she assumed the newly created role of State Counsellor of Myanmar, a role akin to a prime minister. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters) 8/10Aung San Suu Kyi drew criticism from a several nations, associations and figures over Myanmar's inaction because of the genocide of the Rohingya peopke in Rakhine State and refusal to recognize that Myanmar's military has committed massacre. (Reuters) 9/10Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party had won the November 2020 Myanmar general elections, was captured on 1 February 2021 following a coup that returned the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Armed Forces) to power and sparked protests over the nation. (AFP) 10/10Several charges were filed against her, and on 6 December 2021, she has recenty been found guilty of election fraud. With her past convictions, she's currently been condemned to 20 years detainment. The charges against her have been decried as politically motivated. (Twitter/Elaine Pearson)