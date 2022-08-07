In Pics: All about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned low cost airline Akasa Air

6 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air c... moreAce investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air commenced commercial flight operations on August 7, 2022. Low-cost airline Akasa Air operated on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, will be followed by a phased operation in other cities including Kochi, Bangalore and Chennai.