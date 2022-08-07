In Pics: All about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned low cost airline Akasa Air 6 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 02:36 PM IST Livemint Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air c... moreAce investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air commenced commercial flight operations on August 7, 2022. Low-cost airline Akasa Air operated on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, will be followed by a phased operation in other cities including Kochi, Bangalore and Chennai. 1/6Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air is the newest addition to airline industry offering low cost flights. (PTI) 2/6Akasa Air's Boeing 737 Max plane at the Boeing production was delivered in June. (PTI) 3/6Akasa Air operated its inaugural flight between Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 7th August, 2022. Passengers were more than happy to board the inaugural flight while clicking selfies inside the flight. (Twitter/Akasa Air) 4/6On August 7, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off Akasa Air's first commercial flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. 5/6The Akasa Air unveiled the uniform of its air crew. It has introduced the most sustainable, comfortable uniform, the only airline to do so. 6/6With rising fuel prices and a world grippled in recession, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is prepared for failure and backs his Airline which is going to be a big competitor for Indigo. (MINT_PRINT)