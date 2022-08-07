OPEN APP

In Pics: All about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned low cost airline Akasa Air

Updated: 07 Aug 2022

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air c... more

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air is the newest addition to airline industry offering low cost flights.  (PTI)
Akasa Air's Boeing 737 Max plane at the Boeing production was delivered in June. (PTI)
Akasa Air operated its inaugural flight between Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 7th August, 2022. Passengers were more than happy to board the inaugural flight while clicking selfies inside the flight. (Twitter/Akasa Air)
On August 7, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off Akasa Air's first commercial flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
The Akasa Air unveiled the uniform of its air crew. It has introduced the most sustainable, comfortable uniform, the only airline to do so.
With rising fuel prices and a world grippled in recession, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is prepared for failure and backs his Airline which is going to be a big competitor for Indigo. (MINT_PRINT)
