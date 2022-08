In Pics: All about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned low cost airline Akasa Air

6 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air commenced commercial flight operations on August 7, 2022. Low-cost airline Akasa Air operated on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, will be followed by a phased operation in other cities including Kochi, Bangalore and Chennai.

1/6Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air is the newest addition to airline industry offering low cost flights.

2/6Akasa Air's Boeing 737 Max plane at the Boeing production was delivered in June.

3/6Akasa Air operated its inaugural flight between Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 7th August, 2022. Passengers were more than happy to board the inaugural flight while clicking selfies inside the flight.

4/6On August 7, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off Akasa Air's first commercial flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

5/6The Akasa Air unveiled the uniform of its air crew. It has introduced the most sustainable, comfortable uniform, the only airline to do so.