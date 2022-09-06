OPEN APP

In pics: All about UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss

Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 09:33 AM IST

After the weeks-long voting process ended, Liz Tru... more

Liz Truss has been pronounced the victor of the Conservative Party leadership election with 81,326 votes, overcoming Rishi Sunak, who got 60,399 votes.  (AP)
Truss will officially assume the job of the Prime Minister on Tuesday after asking Her Majesty the Queen for consent to form the government. (AP)
Liz Truss has filled in as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs starting around 2021 and Minister for Women and Equalities starting around 2019. An individual from the Conservative Party, she has been Member of Parliament (MP) for South West Norfolk since 2010. (AP)
Liz Truss has made history by turning into the third ever female Prime Minister of Britain, after the amazing Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. (AP)
Truss as International Trade Secretary who signed the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) for the Boris Johnson-drove government in May last year, which denoted the beginning stage of the continuous free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. (Twitter: Liz Truss)
Truss begun her career as a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) in 199l and later worked at Cable and Wireless and rose to the position of economic director prior to leaving in 2005. (REUTERS)
