In pics: All-new Poco C51 phone with Android 13 (Go Edition)

8 Photos . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Poco C51 is the company’s latest entry-level smartphone. It features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. Here’s a quick look at the phone

1/8Poco C51 packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at ₹ 8,499.

2/8Poco C51 runs on Android 13 (Go Edition).

3/8Poco C51 is equipped with an 8MP primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor.

4/8The smartphone comes in Power Black and Royal Blue colours and will go on sale via Flipkart from April 10.

5/8The smartphone has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a brightness of 400 nits.

6/8For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

7/8The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC