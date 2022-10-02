In pics: All you need to know about Nobel Season 2022

9 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 03:02 PM IST

Nobel Prize Season will begin on Monday with the announcement of medicine award category. It will be followed by announcement for Nobel Prize in different categories on a daily basis. Know all about Nobel prizes here

1/9October marks the beginning of Nobel Prize season. Top contributors from across the world in six different categories are honoured with Nobel Prize. The prize honours some of the top scientists, writers, economists and human rights leaders of the world in the coming.These are the pictures of Nobel Prize laureates which are displayed inside the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway.

2/9The Nobel awards were begun by a Swedish industrialist, Alfred Nobel. He was also the inventor of dynamite. The first Nobel award was given in 1901, five years after Nobel’s death.

3/9The first day of announcement will be of Noble Prize in medicine. The next day, Nobel prize for physics will be announced on Tuesday, followed by chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on 10 October

4/9Each prize is worth 10 million kronor, which is equivalent to $900,000 . Every Nobel prize laureate is also awarded with a diploma and gold medal on 10 December. This is the date of Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896.

5/9Ever since the beginning of this Nobel Prize distribution, some additional categories were also included which doesn't exist in 1901. The economics award, which is officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, wasn’t created by Nobel, but by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

6/9Nobel Peace Prize ceremony always takes place at Oslo City Hall in Oslo, Norway. It is very difficult for anyone to find out in advance about a Nobel Prize winner as the Nobel statutes prohibit the judges from discussing their deliberations for 50 years.

7/9Interestingly, only the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is held every year in Oslo Norway. But the Nobel Prize of rest of the category are awarded in Sweden. That’s how Alfred Nobel wanted it.

8/9Most of the scientists have to wait for decades to get recognition from the Nobel judge fraternity, who want to make sure that any breakthrough withstands the test of time.