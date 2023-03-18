In pics: Alleged first look of Google Pixel 8 Pro 5 Photos . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:00 PM IST Livemint OnLeaks in collaboration with Smartprix has shared alleged photos of Google Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be announced at Google I/O event in May, 2023. Here’s a look 1/5Google Pixel 8 Pro may come with a 6.7-inch display. 2/5The smartphone may be powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chipset. 3/5It may come with an updated camera feature with support for HDR technology. 4/5Pixel 8 Pro may measure 162.6×76.5×8.7mm with a thickness of about 12mm. 5/5The phone is said to come with a USB Type-C port located at the bottom edge along with the speaker.