In pics: Alleged first look of Google Pixel 8 Pro

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:00 PM IST Livemint
  • OnLeaks in collaboration with Smartprix has shared alleged photos of Google Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be announced at Google I/O event in May, 2023. Here’s a look
Google Pixel 8 Pro may come with a 6.7-inch display.
The smartphone may be powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chipset.
It may come with an updated camera feature with support for HDR technology.
Pixel 8 Pro may measure 162.6×76.5×8.7mm with a thickness of about 12mm.
The phone is said to come with a USB Type-C port located at the bottom edge along with the speaker.
