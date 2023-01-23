OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Amazon Air, a cargo plane, launched to facilitate faster deliveries

In pics: Amazon Air, a cargo plane, launched to facilitate faster deliveries

5 Photos . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM IST Livemint
  • Amazon has launched its Amazon Air to enhance its transportation network facilities. The full capacity cargo plane Boeing 737-8 will carry deliveries in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.
Amazon has launched its Amazon Air to enhance its transportation network facilities.
1/5Amazon has launched its Amazon Air to enhance its transportation network facilities.
The full capacity cargo plane Boeing 737-8 will carry deliveries in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.
2/5The full capacity cargo plane Boeing 737-8 will carry deliveries in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.
Amazon is the first e-commerce platform in India with a third-party (Quikjet) carrier to provide a dedicated air network for deliveries. 
3/5Amazon is the first e-commerce platform in India with a third-party (Quikjet) carrier to provide a dedicated air network for deliveries. 
Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfillment (APAC, MENA and LATAM), worldwide customer service at Amazon said that the launch will support 1.1 million sellers in India.
4/5Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfillment (APAC, MENA and LATAM), worldwide customer service at Amazon said that the launch will support 1.1 million sellers in India.
The launch was held in Hyderabad in the presence of KT Rama Rao, Industry and Commerce Minister for Telangana.
5/5The launch was held in Hyderabad in the presence of KT Rama Rao, Industry and Commerce Minister for Telangana.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout