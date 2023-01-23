In pics: Amazon Air, a cargo plane, launched to facilitate faster deliveries 5 Photos . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM IST Livemint Amazon has launched its Amazon Air to enhance its transportation network facilities. The full capacity cargo plane Boeing 737-8 will carry deliveries in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. 1/5Amazon has launched its Amazon Air to enhance its transportation network facilities. 2/5The full capacity cargo plane Boeing 737-8 will carry deliveries in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. 3/5Amazon is the first e-commerce platform in India with a third-party (Quikjet) carrier to provide a dedicated air network for deliveries. 4/5Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfillment (APAC, MENA and LATAM), worldwide customer service at Amazon said that the launch will support 1.1 million sellers in India. 5/5The launch was held in Hyderabad in the presence of KT Rama Rao, Industry and Commerce Minister for Telangana.