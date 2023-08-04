Hello User
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Amazon Freedom Sale 2023 is live for all. Check best deals on smartphones under 10,000

In pics: Amazon Freedom Sale 2023 is live for all. Check best deals on smartphones under 10,000

5 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 01:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Here are some of the best deals under 10,000 during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023.

1/5Samsung Galaxy M13 (4GB, 64GB Storage): This device is priced at 9,649. It houses a 6,000 mAh battery, features an Octa Core SoC and comes with 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup.  
2/5 Nokia C32  (4GB, 128GB Storage): This device is priced at 9,090. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a Unisoc SoC and comes with a 50MP primary camera sensor.
3/5 realme narzo 50i Prime (4GB, 64GB Storage): This device is priced at 7,599. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a Unisoc Tiger T61 SoC and comes with an 8MP primary camera along with a 5MP selfie camera.. 
4/5 Tecno Spark 9 (4GB, 64GB Storage): This device is priced at 6,999. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and comes with a 13MP primary camera along with a 8MP selfie camera.. 
5/5 Redmi 12C (4GB, 64GB Storage): This device is priced at 7,699. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and comes with a 50MP primary camera along with a 5MP selfie camera.. 
