In pics: Amazon Freedom Sale 2023 is live for all. Check best deals on smartphones under ₹10,000 5 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 01:48 PM IST Livemint Here are some of the best deals under ₹10,000 during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023. 1/5Samsung Galaxy M13 (4GB, 64GB Storage): This device is priced at ₹9,649. It houses a 6,000 mAh battery, features an Octa Core SoC and comes with 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup. 2/5 Nokia C32 (4GB, 128GB Storage): This device is priced at ₹9,090. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a Unisoc SoC and comes with a 50MP primary camera sensor. 3/5 realme narzo 50i Prime (4GB, 64GB Storage): This device is priced at ₹7,599. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a Unisoc Tiger T61 SoC and comes with an 8MP primary camera along with a 5MP selfie camera.. 4/5 Tecno Spark 9 (4GB, 64GB Storage): This device is priced at ₹6,999. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and comes with a 13MP primary camera along with a 8MP selfie camera.. 5/5 Redmi 12C (4GB, 64GB Storage): This device is priced at ₹7,699. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and comes with a 50MP primary camera along with a 5MP selfie camera..